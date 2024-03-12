Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 6,649 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VXF opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.