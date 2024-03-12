Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 4,509 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.55% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,991.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,966,000 after buying an additional 1,027,408 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

GBF opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $106.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

