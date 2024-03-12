Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

