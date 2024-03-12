Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:NJUL opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

