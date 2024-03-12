Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

