Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $885,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGT opened at $519.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.29.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.