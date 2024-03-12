Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $735,000 Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,391,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,539,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

