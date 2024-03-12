Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $700,000 Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.65% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4197 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

