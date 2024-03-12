Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 10,216 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 170.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $806,000. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 164,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 123,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

