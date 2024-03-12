Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

