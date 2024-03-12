Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 389 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.