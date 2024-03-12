Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Update

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 14th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Signal Gold Stock Up 8.0 %

Signal Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902. Signal Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Get Signal Gold alerts:

About Signal Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.