Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Drops By 83.3%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Winland Trading Up 2.2 %

WELX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. Winland has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

