Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Drops By 83.3%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Winland Trading Up 2.2 %
WELX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. Winland has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.
Winland Company Profile
