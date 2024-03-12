Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Increases By 311.4%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 311.4% from the February 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. 12,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

