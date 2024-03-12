Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Decreases By 63.6%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 344,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

