Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Decreases By 63.6%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 344,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $31.92.
About Siemens Healthineers
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.