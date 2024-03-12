Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Declines By 65.3%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.8 %
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 113,866 shares of company stock worth $466,164. Insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
