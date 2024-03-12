Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Decreases By 64.6%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 14th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of SQFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 16,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,237. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Presidio Property Trust
Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.
