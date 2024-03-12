Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Declines By 62.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QAT. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1,942.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 229.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 119,440 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QAT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

