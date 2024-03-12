Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Decreases By 60.6%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 14th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 22,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.