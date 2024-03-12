Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Expands By 1,100.0%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INTV remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.98. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 581.64% and a negative return on equity of 3,899.18%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

