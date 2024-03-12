Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Declines By 75.5%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the February 14th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBOT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. 17,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,232. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

