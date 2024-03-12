Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Grows By 609.0%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a growth of 609.0% from the February 14th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 25.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EZFill Stock Down 2.1 %

EZFL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. EZFill has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

