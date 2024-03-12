Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Declines By 82.1%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the February 14th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBGI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

