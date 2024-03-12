Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Grows By 2,000.0%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Covestro has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

