Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Grows By 2,000.0%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Covestro Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Covestro has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $31.76.
Covestro Company Profile
