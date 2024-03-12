Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Grows By 230.4%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 230.4% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Centogene Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Centogene stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Centogene has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

