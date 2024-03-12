Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Expands By 254.5%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,948. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.73. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.