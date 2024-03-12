Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Drops By 69.7%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the February 14th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVKD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,207. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVKD. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

