Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Increases By 190.6%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the February 14th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BuzzFeed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BuzzFeed by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BZFD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,199. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

