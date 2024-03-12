Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declines By 88.5%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 5,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,494. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.
Brenntag Company Profile
