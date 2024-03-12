Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declines By 88.5%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 5,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,494. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

