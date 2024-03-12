Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Drops By 81.3%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 14th total of 1,117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
About boohoo group
