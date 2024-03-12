Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Drops By 81.3%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 14th total of 1,117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

About boohoo group

Featured Articles

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

