Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Decreases By 94.5%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the February 14th total of 922,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance
NASDAQ BGLC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.16 million and a PE ratio of -38.60. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $17.88.
BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile
