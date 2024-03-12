Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Decreases By 94.5%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the February 14th total of 922,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGLC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.16 million and a PE ratio of -38.60. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

