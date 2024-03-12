Short Interest in Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Drops By 99.6%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Avantium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTXF remained flat at C$2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. Avantium has a twelve month low of C$2.07 and a twelve month high of C$4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.45.
Avantium Company Profile
