Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Decreases By 85.0%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Adhera Therapeutics Stock Down 23.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATRX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
