Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,857 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

