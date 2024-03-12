Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 2,593,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,573. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.