Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

