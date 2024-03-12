SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.64

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 57.64 and last traded at 57.14, with a volume of 358904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 55.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $3,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $11,751,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $229,844,000.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

