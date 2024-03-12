Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 317,215 Shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,215 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of TH International worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THCH. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TH International by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,932 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TH International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,091,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TH International by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 918,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 556,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TH International during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TH International during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

THCH opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. TH International Limited has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

