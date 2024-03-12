Shaolin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,035 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.59% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFAR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.