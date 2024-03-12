Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.