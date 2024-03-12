Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,612 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COOLW stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

