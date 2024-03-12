Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHALY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Shangri-La Asia has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

