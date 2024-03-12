Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHALY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Shangri-La Asia has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $19.51.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
