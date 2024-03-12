Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $657,536.49 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $657,536.49 and $1,138.06 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 87% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00017325 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025138 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001689 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,303.70 or 1.00100650 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00182452 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00008728 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000055 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
