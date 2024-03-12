Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $657,536.49 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $657,536.49 and $1,138.06 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 87% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00017325 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,303.70 or 1.00100650 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00182452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0000281 USD and is down -8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,138.06 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

