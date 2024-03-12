Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,481.79

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $2,481.79 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00123495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00018838 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0024827 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,075.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

