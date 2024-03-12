SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

