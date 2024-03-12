Scotiabank Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.75 to C$19.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.30.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
