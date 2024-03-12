Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $34,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,177. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

