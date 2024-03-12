Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

