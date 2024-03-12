Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.05. 3,396,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,636. The stock has a market cap of $519.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $286.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.48.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
