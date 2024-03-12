Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.05. 3,396,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,636. The stock has a market cap of $519.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $286.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.