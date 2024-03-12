Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after buying an additional 255,830 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,565. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.